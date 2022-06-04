Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Carlos Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Ortiz hit his 91 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.