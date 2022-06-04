Camilo putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his day in 68th at 7 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Camilo Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.