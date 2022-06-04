  • Cameron Young shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes a 23-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young sinks 23-foot par putt on No. 18 in Round 3 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes a 23-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole.