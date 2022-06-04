Cameron Young shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cameron Young hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Young had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Young's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Young's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Young chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.