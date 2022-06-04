Cameron Tringale putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Cameron Tringale's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.