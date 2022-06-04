Cameron Smith shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cameron Smith hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Aaron Wise; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Smith had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.