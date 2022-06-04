  • Cam Davis shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 4 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.