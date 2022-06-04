Cam Davis shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cam Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 69th at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.