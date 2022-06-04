C.T. Pan shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

C.T. Pan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Pan hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.