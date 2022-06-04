  • Brian Harman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman escapes bunker and birdies at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.