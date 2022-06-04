Brian Harman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 162 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.