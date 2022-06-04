Brendan Steele shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Steele's 183 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Steele's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 under for the round.