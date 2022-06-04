Brandt Snedeker finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Snedeker hit his tee at the green on the 210-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Snedeker hit his 94 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.