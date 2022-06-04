  • Brandt Snedeker finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.