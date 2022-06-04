8-over 80 by Brandon Wu in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandon Wu hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wu got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 5 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Wu's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 6 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 14th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wu to 5 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Wu got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wu to 7 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 8 over for the round.