Billy Horschel delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Billy Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 seventh, Horschel hit his 114 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 7 under for the round.