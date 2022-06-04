  • Beau Hossler putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler birdies No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.