Beau Hossler putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Beau Hossler's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 180-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.