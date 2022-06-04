-
-
Adam Svensson shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 04, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Svensson reaches green in two and birdies at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 third, Svensson's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 over for the round.
Svensson got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Svensson to 4 over for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Svensson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 4 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 over for the round.
-
-