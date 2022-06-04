Adam Scott shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott's 183 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Scott had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Scott's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Scott chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Scott got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Scott hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.