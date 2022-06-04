  • Adam Scott shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott's tee shot to 2 feet yields birdie at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.