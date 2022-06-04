Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk missed the green on his first shot on the 180-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.