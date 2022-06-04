-
Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin gets up and down to birdie from sand at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
