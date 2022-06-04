Abraham Ancer shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Ancer's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.