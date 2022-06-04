Aaron Wise putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Cameron Smith; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Aaron Wise's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Wise chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Wise hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.