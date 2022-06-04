Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Aaron Rai hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Rai had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rai's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Rai chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rai had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Rai reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Rai at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 under for the round.