  • Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 12 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.