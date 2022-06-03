Xander Schauffele shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schauffele's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.