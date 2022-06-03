Wyndham Clark shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Wyndham Clark hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Clark's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 14th, Clark chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Clark hit his 100 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 over for the round.