6-over 78 by William McGirt in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, William McGirt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

McGirt got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, McGirt's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, McGirt's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.