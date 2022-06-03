Will Zalatoris shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Zalatoris's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Zalatoris chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.