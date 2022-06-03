-
Viktor Hovland putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's aggressive line yields birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Viktor Hovland got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Viktor Hovland to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
