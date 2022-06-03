Viktor Hovland putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Viktor Hovland got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Viktor Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.