Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.