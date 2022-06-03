Tom Hoge shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 253 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.