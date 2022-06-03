Taylor Moore shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 104th at 8 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Moore got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Moore hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Moore's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Moore's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 5 over for the round.