Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.