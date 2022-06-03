9-over 81 by Stewart Cink in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 104th at 8 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 210-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 6 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Cink got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 7 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Cink hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 6 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 7 over for the round.

Cink got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cink to 9 over for the round.