Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Kim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 210-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kim at 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.