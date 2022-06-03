Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lowry hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Lowry had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.