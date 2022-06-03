  • Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Shane Lowry makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

