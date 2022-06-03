Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sepp Straka hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Straka hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.