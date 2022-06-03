Seamus Power shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Seamus Power hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 80th at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Power had a fantastic chip-in on the 180-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Power had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Power to 4 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 4 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Power got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Power to 4 over for the round.