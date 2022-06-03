  • Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.