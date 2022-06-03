Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Scott Stallings hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 104th at 8 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Stallings's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.