Sam Ryder shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder's tight tee shot leads to birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Ryder got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 200 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
