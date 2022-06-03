-
-
Sahith Theegala putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 03, 2022
-
Highlights
Sahith Theegala reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 first, Sahith Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Theegala's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.
-
-