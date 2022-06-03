Ryan Palmer shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day in 118th at 16 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 16th, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 5 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 6 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 7 over for the round.