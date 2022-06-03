Ryan Moore finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryan Moore hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Moore's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Moore's 173 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.