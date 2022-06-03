Ryan Brehm shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 113th at 12 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Brehm his third shot went 19 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Brehm got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Brehm to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.