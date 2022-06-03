Russell Knox shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 115th at 13 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.