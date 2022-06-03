Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, McIlroy's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 271 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his second shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.