Robert Streb shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 71st at 3 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Streb got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Streb's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 17th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Streb tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.