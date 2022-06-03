Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Fowler's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.