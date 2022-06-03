Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 80th at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

Cabrera Bello his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.