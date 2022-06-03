  • Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Peter Malnati makes a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati holes 47-foot birdie putt at the Memorial

