Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 95th at 6 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 79 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

Malnati hit his tee at the green on the 180-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.