Patton putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 second round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 113th at 12 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Patton Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kizzire had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire's tee shot went 165 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kizzire's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.