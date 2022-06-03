Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 86th at 5 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 4 over for the round.