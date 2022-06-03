Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 108 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Reed hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Reed's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.