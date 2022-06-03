-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed hits it close to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 57th at 2 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 108 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Reed hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Reed's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.
