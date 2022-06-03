Patrick Cantlay putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Luke List, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Cantlay's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.